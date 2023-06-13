The second annual Dad’s Matter Coalition’s Dad’s Night at the Terre Haute Rex is set for June 23.
The Rex will take the field against the Normal Cornbelters at 6:30 p.m. with gates open at 5:30 at Bob Warn Field. The game is free for the first 125 dads with their children.
The event is made possible by Firefly Children & Family Alliance, the Terre Haute Rex, Chances and Services for Youth, and the Dads Matter Coalition.
Tickets are available on a first-come first-serve basis.
The Dads Matter Coalition was developed to bring awareness to the community about the importance of the role fathers fill in their family. The coalition works in collaboration with West Central Indiana Healthy Start’s Community Action Network focusing on reducing infant mortality in the Wabash Valley. To learn more about the Coalition, visit allbabies.org/dmc or contact Brandon Halleck at bhalleck@casyonline.org or Dan Hardesty at dhardesty@uhhg.org.
