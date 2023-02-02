A scholarship fund supporting women students at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been established through a $500,000 donation by Cindy Thomas Kalkomey and Kurt Kalkomey in memory of Cindy’s father and late alumnus Charles “Ted” Thomas.
The Kalkomeys said supporting students attending Rose-Hulman is one way of fulfilling their personal mission of helping “give others the opportunity to succeed and live without fear,” according to a news release from Rose-Hulman.
“The impact my father has had on my life wasn’t through momentous events or mighty words, but through a consistent, daily example. Dad was probably the most patient person I’ve known,” said Cindy Thomas Kalkomey.
She added, “My dad must have received an outstanding engineering education at Rose, because he was always able to explain to me how something worked.”
Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said, “Cindy and Kurt have made a transformational gift that’s helping fuel the next generation of world-changers. Our students are getting to experience the best in STEM education because of these philanthropic gifts.”
A native of Clinton, Indiana, Ted Thomas graduated with high honors in electrical engineering from Rose Polytechnic Institute -- now known as Rose-Hulman -- in 1943. He served America in the military as a first and second lieutenant in the 148th battalion of combat engineers from 1943-46, when he was part of World War II’s D-Day+4 Normandy Invasion, and a captain in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-53, during the Korean War. In between, Thomas was a member of the Indiana Air National Guard.
He accentuated his engineering skills with a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University. His career included 28 years as an electrical engineer with Texas Instruments’ defense systems division. He settled in the Dallas area with his longtime wife, Grace, a native of Rockville, before his death in 1998. The couple had three children, daughters Ann Luedke of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Cindy Kalkomey of Dallas, and son Terry Thomas of Dallas.
