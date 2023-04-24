An article on the new pickleball courts at Brittlebank Park that ran in Monday's edition incorrectly spelled Jon Bradbury's name. Also, the article should have stated the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association was created by Paul Barksdale, Rex Lawler and others.
