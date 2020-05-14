Gov.Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that convenience stores and gas stations would be allowed to operate their self-service beverage stations, according to a news release from the Vigo County Health Department.
However, under r Holcomb’s executive order 20-26, restaurants will not be allowed to operate their self-service beverage stations until further notice.
Any questions regarding these two directives should be addressed with the governor’s office.
On Wednesday, the State Joint Information Center emailed this information to the Tribune-Star:
The Indiana State Department of Health is following up with local health departments to advise them that gas stations and convenience stores can continue offering beverage stations and food stations as they have during the stay at home order. We will work with the related business associations for guidance for the next executive order."
