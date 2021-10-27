The second annual Zombie Apocalypse 5K to benefit FSA Counseling Center is scheduled 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Fowler Park, 3000 E. Oregon Church Road.
Participants can run, dodge and survive the race by either working together as a team or taking on the apocalypse solo.
This year's fundraiser features a free community Trunk or Treat by Skullinary Queens, participants in the recent Culinary Queens event.
All race participants will receive a custom Zombie Apocalypse 5K bib and belt with three flags, disposable chip timing and finisher photos. Themed awards will go to the top three male and female survivors.
Cost to enter the 5K is $25.
Event host is Professional Security Enterprises Inc. For more details visit zombieapocalypse5k.itsyourrace.com.
