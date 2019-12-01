A large number of Americans can trace their ancestry back to Europe. Some family historians can find documentation back to the 1500s, or even further. Something to remember about those early ancestors is that they were true survivors in every sense of the word. This is because either they themselves or their own direct ancestors had managed to escape death by the bubonic plague.
The bubonic plague was a world-wide pandemic that spread across different parts of the globe for nearly two thousand years. It is believed to have started in China in the first century A.D. – and for four centuries it spread through China and Mongolia, killing up to two-thirds of some populations. Caused by infected fleas living on rats that were carried around the world on ships, the plague spread over maritime trade routes – and then across the land when the rats disembarked at ports and brought the infected fleas into cities and throughout the countryside.
It arrived in Turkey in 1346. This was the beginning of the infection of Europe. It moved northward over the next few years: Alexandria, Cyprus, Sicily, Corsica, Sardinia, Genoa, and the southern tip of France in 1347; Paris, the rest of France, Italy, Spain, southern Germany, Bristol, and London in 1348; northern Germany, part of Norway, Ireland, and the rest of England in 1349; northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales, the rest of Norway, and parts of Sweden in 1350; Russia in 1351.
There were some pockets of the population that were spared as the plague swept through Europe; other areas were devastated, losing up to three-fourths of their inhabitants in a short time. History documents no fewer than 159 outbreaks of the plague between 1300 and 1867 in Europe. It is estimated that one-third to one-fourth of all of Europe succumbed to the plague during the Middle Ages. It took Europe 150 years to recover from this loss, amounting to some 25 million people.
The plague affected every aspect of society. Fear, panic, and mistrust were everywhere because people did not understand how the plague was spread. Some fled the cities to get away from it, only to carry it elsewhere. So many people died in such a short time that there were not enough people left to tend the animals and crops, care for the sick, and bury the dead. Because there were several waves of the plague in Europe for 300 years, some populations were not able to fully recover until the 1600s.
London was hit several times with the plague. The two largest epidemics were in 1348 and 1665. In recent years, there have been two archeological discoveries in London when digging for construction projects. These projects unearthed mass burials of people who, when their remains were tested genetically for Yersinia pestis, the bacterium that causes the plague, were found to be positive.
The first discovery, in 2104, found the remains of victims of the 1348 epidemic. Scientists and historians now believe that this earlier pandemic involved the pneumonic form of the plague – the most rapidly transmitted and deadly variant. They believe that the rate that the disease was transmitted across Europe was so fast that transmission by fleas alone cannot fully explain the 1348 epidemic. Their conclusion is that this was the airborne variant of the plague that could also be spread from victim to victim as they coughed and sneezed.
The second discovery, in 2017, uncovered 3,500 skeletal remains from a burial pit dating back to London’s Great Plague (1665). This plague killed 75,000 to 100,000 of London’s original population of 460,000 from March 1665 to September 1666. The Great Plague was finally ended by the Great Fire of London in September 1666, which destroyed 80% of the city and ridded it of the infected flea-carrying rats.
The bubonic plague still exists today and can be transmitted by several species of fleas found on rats and ground squirrels. However, treatment and full recovery are ensured by taking antibiotics such as streptomycin and tetracycline.
