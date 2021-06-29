Each year, the YMCA of the Wabash Valley raises thousands of dollars to support its youth summer programs. This summer, the Y has a $30,000 goal.
To help nonprofits recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wabash Valley Community Foundation will match $1 for every $2 donated to this campaign up to $30,000 if the donation is made by Sept. 30.
All donations will support YMCA summer programs:
• $25 provides after-school care for one child for one week.
• $50 provides four weeks of swimming lessons for one child.
• $100 provides a week of summer day camp for one child.
• $500 provides 10 children the opportunity to participate in sports for a season.
• $1,000 provides 10 children a week of summer day camp.
“As our community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, families with young children are looking for things for their children to do this summer,” said Ryan Penrod, CEO of the YMCA of the Wabash Valley. “Many of those families need reliable and affordable child care during the summer, others are looking for their child to gain confidence around water by participating in swimming lessons, and some are looking for their child to improve their skills for a particular sport.”
Donations benefit children, families and seniors in Clay and Vigo counties, and make those communities stronger and better.
To make a donation, stop by the YMCA in Brazil or Terre Haute; or, click on the Change Maker 4 Kids donation link at www.ymcaswv.org/get-involved/donate.
