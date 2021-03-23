The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for many communities. In Terre Haute, the YMCA aimed to help lift the burden of the pandemic on essential workers and working parents by providing safe, reliable and affordable child care.
“Over the past year our community needed essential workers to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those workers needed reliable and affordable child care. I’m grateful the YMCA has been able to provide that service and have helped so many members in this deserving community,” said Ryan Penrod, CEO of the YMCA of the Wabash Valley.
The YMCA launched Care 4 Kids Campaign with a goal of raising $30,000. These funds will assist the YMCAs in providing the best services possible to the community, as well as provide financial assistance to families in need through the Y scholarship program. The Y has raised over $23,000 thus far with contributions from employees, volunteers, businesses and community supporters.
Every dollar makes a difference to those the Y serves. To make a donation to the YMCA of the Wabash Valley, visit www.ymcaswv.org/get-involved/donate or the YMCA in Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute; or call 812-232-8446.
