The Wabash Valley Community Foundation in Vigo County, along with community foundations in Clay and Sullivan counties, announced Friday the competitive grants process will open on Monday.
The WVCF uses an online grant application process for Letters of Intent and full proposals. Links to the online applications and accompanying forms can be accessed at wvcf.org/grantapplicationforms.
Grant seeking community groups and nonprofit organizations in these counties must complete the WVCF’s online Letter of Intent process by May 3.
Upon submission, letters are reviewed and selected applications will be invited to submit full proposals at the appropriate deadline.
Nonprofit agencies and organizations are encouraged to access the guidelines and instructions to check eligibility and guideline criteria.
All interested agencies and organizations must contact Kelli Miller at the WVCF prior to submitting an application.
Email kelli@wvcf.org or call 812-232-2234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.