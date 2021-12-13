'Wreaths Across America' is Saturday at Calvary Cemetery

Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute will participate in the national wreath laying ceremony to honor veterans on Saturday, Dec. 18.
With more than 3,100 participating locations, and more than two million volunteers, Wreaths Across America has galvanized the country each holiday to honor the nation’s veterans. Through Calvary’s participation, local residents have an opportunity to not only remember their loved ones but to honor all veterans and teach future generations of their sacrifices.
Calvary Cemetery has more than 515 veterans laid to rest in the local cemetery. Resident’s support of the program has resulted in a 25% increase in the number of veterans that will be honored this year over last.
“We are so grateful for the support we have received for this program,” said Larry Silver, a spokesman for Calvary Cemetery. “Our goal is, and will continue to be, to grow this program each year so that every veteran buried within our property will be recognized and honored.”
Calvary will host a memorial ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, starting at noon. It will coincide with all Wreath’s Across America ceremonies being staged on that day. Due to COVID-19 a shortened program will take place.
The 20-minute ceremony will be followed by local volunteers placing wreaths throughout the cemetery.
Eight ceremonial wreaths will be placed in the mausoleum at the cemetery to honor those who have served and those who are now serving in the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, Space Force, and the 93,129 U.S. servicemen from all branches of the service whose last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
The public is welcome to attend. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of people will be permitted in the mausoleum at any one time. All attendees must wear an appropriate mask and maintain social distancing.
For more information or to sponsor a wreath, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
