Mollie R. Wheat Memorial Clinic will host its annual Women’s Health Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8 at Landsbaum Center for Health Education at 1433 N. 61/2 St. in Terre Haute.
Services offered include pap smears, STD screening, HIV screening via PositiveLink, pregnancy tests, mammogram referrals through YWCA, and gift bags with products from Stix, Uqora and Awkward Essentials.
Local organizations present throughout the day include CODA, Connecting Kids to Coverage and Wabash Valley Massage. For an appointment visit www.mwmcth.org or call 812-237-6962.
