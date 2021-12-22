The WIN Energy REMC Community Trust recently presented eight grants totaling $25,310.88 to organizations in Indiana. Wabash Valley locations include:
• Dugger Lions Foundation Corp. received $1,823 to purchase one freezer and one refrigerator for food storage at Dugger Lions Food Bank.
• Dugger American Legion Rex Ballard Post 225 received $1,270 to purchase two stainless steel worktables to prepare and serve food at the Post.
• Sullivan County Civic Foundation received $3,998 to purchase two vision testing machines to enhance testing capabilities across Sullivan County.
The Operation Round Up program allows WIN Energy REMC members to reach out to worthy causes in their communities and work together to help others. Since the inception of the program in May 2013, 181 grants have been awarded to local organizations totaling over $558,000.
Grants are awarded quarterly, with the next round of grants being awarded in March. Applications are due by Feb. 1 to be considered for the March disbursement. Any charitable organization within the WIN Energy REMC service territory is eligible to apply. The organization does not have to be a member of WIN Energy REMC. Applications can be picked up at any of the three WIN Energy REMC offices or downloaded at www.winenergyremc.com. Be sure to download the most recent application online as periodic updates are made.
