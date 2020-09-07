Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Edgar County, Ill.
• Discounted health screenings, $25, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. CDT, Horizon Health Chrisman Clinic, 112 W. Madison Ave.; blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid panel (HDL, LDL, triglycerides, total cholesterol); fast eight hours before, water permitted; registration required, 217-269-2394.
Vigo County
• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
