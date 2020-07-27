Monday
Parke County
• Stuff the Truck school supply drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to Friday, Mike Alsop Chevrolet, 524 N. Lincoln Road, Rockville; items will be donated to North Central Parke schools; photos with Alsop Racing Team, Covered Dogs hot dog truck; need pencils, notebooks, crayons, scissors, glue, wipes, paper towels, water bottles, white board markers, sanitizer, disinfectant spray and gloves.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Historical Society Museum temporary hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, through Aug. 30, 929 Wabash Ave.; admission $7, $6 ages 60+, $4 ages 5 to 18, under age 5 and members free; social distancing and masks required, masks available for $1; information, vchsmuseum.org, 812-235-9717 or susan.tingley@vchsmuseum.org.
• Children’s Character-Building Camp, free, 5 to 7 p.m. today to Friday, entering first through fourth grade, Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps, 234 S. Eighth St.; masks required; light dinner, refreshments, games, lesson; registration form, saterrehaute.org or on day of event.
