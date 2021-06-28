Today
Clark County, Ill.
• Colorful Chincoteague, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; story time about ponies, lesson about horses and ponies; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; midway open 5:30 p.m. today to Friday; Studio One by Cindy Dance Studio 5 to 6:30 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; details, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; details, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; details, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Ready, Set, Action... Dream!, 2 p.m. CDT, infant to age 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; six-week workshop with groundwork to make dreams reality; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clark County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Northview Knights Band and Marching Knights fish fry fundraiser 4 p.m., bands perform 6:30 and 8 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Early Explorers: Bubble Play, $15, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Hawthorn Park, 6067 E. Old Maple Ave., infant to age 2 and caregivers; presented by Terre Haute Children’s Museum; scholarships available; details, prekthcm@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com; advance registration required, thchildrensmuseum.com/explorers1.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
