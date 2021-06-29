Clark County, Ill.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration, Forest Park, Brazil; Special People’s Day 1 p.m., midway; Stampede Band 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; details, BrazilRotary.org.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
