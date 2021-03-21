Monday
Vigo County
• Rural King Church Week, today to March 27, ruralking.com/churchweek; save Rural King receipts, upload them to website and 10 percent of total donated to Terre Haute Catholic Charities or other Christian organization of your choice; Rural King at 3235 Wabash Ave.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
• WILL Center and Caring Transitions online silent auction, today to March 30, ctbids.com; click “Register” to create account, enter “47807” into ZIP code box, find “Fundraising for The Will Center”; bid on gift certificates, paintings, furniture, household items; pickup date 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1, front entrance, WILL Center, 1 Dreiser Square.
