Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Registration deadline for “The True Costs: Stories of Human Trafficking,” virtual performance, 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, single women ages 18-42, hosted by Sisters of Providence; performed by Still Point Theatre Collective; panel discussion follows; information, Stories.SistersofProvidence.org, 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
