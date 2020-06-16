Vigo County
• Vigo County Historical Museum open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today to Saturday, and Tuesday to Saturday each week; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; 929 Wabash Ave.; masks required, social distancing encouraged; information, 812-235-9717 or vchsmuseum.org.
• Food pantry for college students, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Free laundry services, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; host Manna from Seven; $10 limit. Please wear a mask. information, 812-243-4241.
• Swope Art Museum open, noon to 5 p.m. today to June 28, and Tuesday to Sunday each week, 25 S. Seventh St.; masks required; information, 812-238-1676 or swope.org.
