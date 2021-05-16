Monday
Sullivan County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Legion Stewart-Norris, Indiana Post 197, 824 N. Washington St., Shelburn; featuring Dr. Pamela Malone, PhD; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Kindred Hospice, Terre Haute; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Auricular (ear) acupuncture walk-in clinic, free, 3 to 6 p.m., ages 18+, 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 100, Maple Center for Integrative Health; 45-minute session, arrive by 5:15 p.m.; balancing, centering, reduce stress and cravings, promote calm, reduce withdrawal symptoms, increase energy; information, 812-234-8733, programs.maplecenter@gmail.com or maplecenter.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
• Trinity Lutheran Church food vouchers available, 1 to 2 p.m., pick up food at Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered, have referral number, bring ID, not received in last six months; vouchers, 812-232-7628.
