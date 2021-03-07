Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• National Alliance on Mental Illness Family to Family Education Program, free, 6 to 8:30 p.m. today and weekly through April 19, ages 18+, virtually via Zoom, for families of people diagnosed with serious mental illness, on disorders, medications, communication, problem solving, recovery; not for those with major mental illness; registration required, 812-236-2317 or elyag49@aol.com.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., virtual via Zoom, featuring Jim Swift on “The Early Northwest Territory”; membership $15, $20 family; information on WVGS Facebook page; membership and Zoom instructions, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
