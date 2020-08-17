Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Unified Prayer for Our Schools, free, 6:30 p.m., Fairbanks Park amphitheater, First and Oak streets; pray over school students, staff, families for covering of protection and safety; Christian worship, message, prayer; social distancing and/or masks encouraged.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Table of the Good Shepherd Food Pantry open, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Barbour Avenue United Methodist Church, 1401 Barbour Ave.; information, 812-232-7298.
