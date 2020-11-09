Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Food for Fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, through November, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; pay overdue book fines with nonperishable food items, one item equals $5 off fines; restores borrowing privileges; donated to Marshall Food and Clothing Pantry; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
• “I Can Read,” free, second-graders, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST today to Saturday, through Dec. 1, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; parents bring proof of address to get child’s first library card; read portion of Dr. Seuss book, get free book and goodie bag; information, marshallillibrary.com; registration, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive, today to Friday; Apple House, Kroger North and South, all Terre Haute Old National Bank locations, Holler Family Dentistry, Smudde Family Dentistry, ISU Career Center, Mosaic, Walmart East, CSL Plasma Center, several Vigo County schools; accepting non-perishable food donations including soups, peanut butter, canned fruit in 100 percent juice, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, whole grain cereals; benefits Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank; information, ccthin.org.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; featuring sliced beef, mashed potatoes; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Share Your Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive, 9 a.m. to midnight, Papa John’s, 1234 Wabash Ave.; restaurant donating portion of sales today to Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank; information, ccthin.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
