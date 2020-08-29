Monday
Clark County, Ill.
• Read down library fines, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $30 annual membership plus $5 session; 1 to 3:30 p.m. today, 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday or 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday; lodge behind Providence Spirituality and Conference Center, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; information, Events.SistersofProvidence.org, 812-535-2952 orprovctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.