Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CST, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; details, 217-826-2535.
• Bingocize health promotion program, free, 2 to 4 p.m. CDT, seniors, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; combines game of bingo with fall prevention exercises, chance to win prizes; registration, Local Life Center, 217-826-5155.
Vigo County
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
• Wabash Valley Audubon Society meeting, free, 6:30 p.m., Dobbs Memorial Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar St.; writer and photographer Mike Lunsford on life and times of Gene Stratton-Porter, aka The Bird Woman, author of “The Song of the Cardinal,” at gutenberg.org/ebooks/533; details, facebook.com/wabashvalleyaudubon or wabashvalleyaudubonsociety.org.
• “Take Back the Night” march and rally, 7 p.m., Dede I, Hulman Memorial Student Union, 550 Chestnut St., Indiana State University; bringing awareness to gender and sexual violence at ISU and in community; resource fair 6 p.m., Dede II and III; campus march and and plate-breaking ceremony follow.
• Solarize East Central Indiana Zoom meeting, free, 6:30 to 8 p.m.; federal tax credit extended for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures, businesses; affiliated with Solarize Indiana; advance registration required, facebook.com/solarizeECI, cvann@bsu.edu or jvann@bsu.edu.
