Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• Wabash Valley Genealogy Society meeting, 6 p.m., using Zoom; featuring Jacob Eubanks, “Mason and Dixon’s Survey: Genealogical Implications of Changing Boundaries”; membership required, $15, $20 family; membership and Zoom link, inwvgs.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; for Vigo County residents, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; information, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, “The Spirit Breathes...,” free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; information, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
