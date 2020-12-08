Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Virtual Women’s Advent Retreat, single women ages 18 to 42, 9 p.m. today and weekly through Dec. 28, Zoom videoconferencing app; download “Pray As You Go” app, pray-as-you-go.org or Google Play; listen to session, join Sisters of Providence on Zoom to discuss and pray; registration, WomensAdventRetreat.SistersofProvidence.org, 361-500-9505 or jluna@spsmw.org.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Salvation Army Terre Haute Corps food drive, 1 to 3 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; drive-thru off Eighth Street in back, remain in vehicle, one family per vehicle; bring picture ID, utility bill in household member’s name.; details, saterrehaute.org.
• Virtual Taizé service, free, 7 to 8 p.m., livestream service by Sisters of Providence; songs, contemplation, readings, prayer; details, 812-535-2952; livestream, spsmw.org/visit/taize or “Taize Prayer Service, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods” Facebook group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.