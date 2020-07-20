Monday
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
• Purdue Extension fall vegetable production gardening program, free, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom video conferencing app; best fall vegetables, most production; with World Gospel Church garden manager Bret Mishler; accommodations, dgadeken@purdue.edu; registration required, https://bit.ly/2UEcbpp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.