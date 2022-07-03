Monday
Vigo County
• “Birthday Celebration,” Terre Haute Community Band concert, free, 8 p.m. until fireworks show, Fairbanks Park, First and Oak streets; ; food and drink vendors 6 to 10 p.m.; sponsored by Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department.
Tuesday
Clark County, Ill.
• Planet Energy Camp, 2 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; learn about powers of light, motion, heat energy; experience solar energy; conduct experiments; details, 217-826-2535.
• Tech Tuesdays, 3 to 5 p.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; bring device, ask questions; details, 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Meditation Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., Fleschner Memorial Classroom, Suite 400, Maple Center for Integrative Health, 1801 N. Sixth St; information on meditation, Q&A session with meditation professional, 20 minutes of meditation practice; details, 812-234-8733 or www.themaplecenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.