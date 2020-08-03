Clark County, Ill.
• Masks for small businesses and nonprofits and schools, Clark County; free non-surgical masks for businesses with fewer than 20 employees and Clark County nonprofits; from Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce, Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Release fund; request, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber@gmail.com.
• Read down library fines, daily through August, Marshall Public Library, 621 Archer Ave.; reduce late fines by $1 for every 15 minutes reading in library; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Vigo County
• Tot Time in the Park, $15, $12 Terre Haute Children’s Museum members, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with caregivers, Dobbs Park, 5170 E. Poplar St.; limited to eight families, masks required; registration and schedule, thchildrensmuseum.com/tottime.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Vermillion County
• Tot Time in the Park, $15, $12 Terre Haute Children’s Museum members, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with caregivers, Sportland Park, 615 S. 10th St., Clinton; limited to eight families, masks required; registration and schedule, thchildrensmuseum.com/tottime.
