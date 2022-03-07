Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.