Monday
Vigo County
• Vigo County Eagles Composite MTB Team coaches’ registration open; mountain biking practices start July 6, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Griffin Bike Park, 10700 Bono Road; registration, ebarawskas@gmail.com.
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. weekdays, Hellmann Hall, St. Benedict Catholic Church, 111 S. Ninth St.; information, 812-232-8421.
• Soup kitchen sack lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, St. Patrick Church, 1807 Poplar St., window on alley; information, 812-232-8518.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
Tuesday
Vigo County
• Human Rights Day, 9 to 11 a.m., virtual, presented by Indiana State University; keynote speaker business and community leader Derek Rhodes, 9:25 a.m., “How to Change the World,” Creighton University Sustainability Director Nick McCreary, 10:25 a.m., “A Just Transition”; Zoom meeting, https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/92610588587.
