Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Windy...scattered thunderstorms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Isolated tornadoes possible. High 83F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Windy with thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low 76F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 12:01 am
Owen Wayne Hendrix, 91, of Marshall, IL, passed away at 1:54 AM Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements will be announced. www.pearcefuneralservices.com
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.