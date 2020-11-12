Vigo County
• Ivy Tech Student Pantry donation drive-through, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., clock tower parking lot, 8000 S. Education Drive; accepting donations of nonperishable food, cleaning products, school supplies, personal hygiene products; monetary donations, impact.ivytech.edu/COIDonationDrive or email TerreHaute-Foundation@ivytech.edu.
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.