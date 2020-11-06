Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; host Manna from Seven; details, 812-243-4241.
Jeana Marie Swopes, age 48, of El Dorado Springs, Missouri, formerly of Terre Haute, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, with her mother, Donna Elliott, by her side. She was born November 5, 1971. Online condolences may be left at:
Virginia Bell Doyle, 99, passed away at her home November 1, 2020. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11:00am-12:00pm at Roselawn Funeral Home, service to follow at 12:00pm. View full obituary and guestbook at www.Roselawnfuneralhome.net.
