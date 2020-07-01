Clark County, Ill.
• Friends of Marshall Public Library meeting, 5 p.m. CDT, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Gourd sale, Sandlady’s Gourd Farm, 10295 N. 700 West, Tangier; thousands of gourds and many varieties, clean or unclean, ship or pick up; information, 765-505-2120, sandlady@sandlady.com or message Helen Thomas (Sandlady) on Facebook.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
