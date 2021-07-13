Clay County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 10 a.m. to noon, Staunton Community Center, 101 N. Monroe St.; featuring Sherry Dowell, licensed practical nurse; lunch provided by Villas of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care; registration required, 877-223-6109.
Edgar County, Ill.
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT, Chester P. Sutton Community Center for Seniors, 256 W. Court St., Paris; lunch provided by Twin Lakes Rehab & Health Care; registration required, 217-465-8143.
Vigo County
• Vigo County Fair, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; goat show 9 a.m.; 4-H Exhibit Hall open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; rooster crowing contest 11 a.m.; blood drive 2 to 7 p.m., Versiti Mobile Unit; vendors 4 to 9 p.m.; carnival 5 p.m., unlimited rides $20; little critter show and dairy show 5 p.m., Don Miller 6 to 7 p.m.; vigocountyfair.com.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
