The following event is subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19.
Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
MONTEZUMA [mdash] Florann Woodard Wittenmyer, 86, of Montezuma, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born July 24, 1933, to Murray and Eleanor Woodard. She graduated from Montezuma High School, worked for Wilson Farm Supply and was a postal clerk at the Montezuma Post Office.…
Ronald Earl Fletcher, 79, of Terre Haute, passed peacefully with loved ones by his side in his home on April 22, 2020. He was born January 4, 1941 in Martinsville, IN to the late Teddy Paul and Naomi (Moreland) Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher was a Martinsville High School graduate. He retired from G…
