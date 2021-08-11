Clark County, Ill.
• Horizon Health Marshall Specialty Clinic open house, 4 to 6 p.m. CDT, 1006 S. Sixth St. (Route 1), Marshall; open every other Wednesday; occupied by staff from Horizon Health Pain Management Clinic, medical referral required, appointment 217-466-4226; meet team, learn more about services provided.
• “Beat the Sugar Blues” wellness workshop, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. CDT, Dale McConchie Meeting Room, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; with holistic health coach Larry Wetnight, on ending sugar cravings, changing relationship with sugar; registration, Larry.Wetnight@MajorWellness.net or 812-208-8433.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, take ID; details, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 nonmembers; prizes, jar ball; details, 812-232-3245.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.