Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%..
Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: March 31, 2022 @ 11:05 pm
TERRE HAUTE - Carmen Horner, 61, passed away March 21, 2022. She was born January 4, 1961. Visitation for Carmen will be held at Samaritan Funeral Home on Friday, April 1 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM with services starting at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Pogue Cemetery.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.