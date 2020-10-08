Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Drive-Thru Scare, $22 per vehicle, today to Oct. 11, exhibit hall, Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 U.S. 41; haunted drive-thru 6:30 to 9 p.m., classic Halloween movie 9 p.m.; creepy music on 94.1 FM, scary characters, concessions; tickets, scare.eventbrite.com.
