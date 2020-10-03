Vigo County
• Food pantry for college students; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday; United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
Wanda Jeanette (Sparks) Marlow, 85, of Jasonville, IN, passed away at 5:15 P.M. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in her daughter's home in Brazil, IN, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 13, 1934 in Terre Haute, IN, to Everett and Erma Mae Sparks. Wanda married Stanley Richar…
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.