Clark County, Ill.
• Craftivity, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Parke County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockville First United Methodist Church, 128 N. Market St., Rockville; featuring Pamela Fischer, author and director of Launch Academy; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Clinton Gardens; information, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; cards 65 cents for members, $1 non-members; prizes, jar ball; information, 812-232-3245.
• Hawaiian Luau Dance with April, $10 couples, $7 singles, doors 6 p.m., dance 7 p.m., Wabash Activity Center, 300 S. Fifth St.; food provided; information, 812-232-3245.
• Art and Soul Creation Guild, $5 plus $30 annual guild membership, 6:30 to 8:30 a.m., hosted by Sisters of Providence, St. Mary’s Road off U.S. 150, St. Mary-of-the-Woods; for all art lovers desiring to recharge creativity, gather for support, work on projects, develop contemplation; registration, 812-535-2952, jfrost@spsmw.org or Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
