Vigo County
• CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, 1532 S. Third St.; masks required; information, 812-645-1994 or candlesholocaustmuseum.org.
• Terre Haute Children’s Museum open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 727 Wabash Avenue; masks and social distancing encouraged; information, 812-235-5548 or thchildrensmuseum.com.
• Food pantry for college students, 3 to 6 p.m., United Campus Ministries, 321 N. Seventh St.
