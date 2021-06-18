Sullivan County
• Shelburn Old Fashioned Days; bounce house and carnival games 5 to 10 p.m., beer garden 7 p.m., Little Miss Pageant 6 p.m., Nic Strain 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Vigo County
• Food for the Weekend, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 30 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; information, 812-232-7011.
• “I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti,” $15, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, online only, presented by Crossroads Repertory Theater; tickets, crossroadsrep.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.