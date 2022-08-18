Clark County, Ill.
• Clark County Antique Power Club Tractor Show, Clark County Fairgrounds, 502 N. Second St., Marshall; games, food, music; details on Clark County Antique Power Club Facebook page.
• Marshall Farmers Market, 4 to 7:30 p.m. CDT, around Clark County Courthouse, 501 Archer Ave.; locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, fresh-baked goods, candles, dog treats, handmade crafts; city band concert follows; details and vendor application, 217-826-2034 or marshallilchamber.com/marshall-farmers-market.
Parke County
• Jonah fish fry; $11 three-piece fish meal, $6 two-piece fish meal for ages 10 and under; 4 to 7 p.m., Montezuma Community Building, 800 N. Jackson St.; desserts by donation; supports Parke Vermillion Community Pregnancy Center, 410 N. Erie St., Rockville; tickets, 765-592-1520, at pregnancy center or at door.
Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
