Clark County, Ill.
• Book Chat adult reading discussion group, 10:30 a.m. CDT, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; discussing “This Tender Land” by William Kent Kruger; information, 217-826-2535.
• Weekly program, 2 p.m. CDT, ages 0 to 13, under age 6 with adult, Marshall Public Library, 612 Archer Ave.; information, marshallillibrary.com or 217-826-2535.
Clay County
• Otter Creek Project volunteer stream monitor training; 4 to 8 p.m. today, virtual; and 4 to 8 p.m. June 23, Clay County 4-H Fairground, 6656 Indiana 59, Brazil; information, ouabachelandconservancy.org/otter-creek; registration required, ouabachelandconservancy.org/events, ottercreekwatershed@gmail.com or 765-337-9100.
Vermillion County
• Dine with a Doc lunch, free, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 133 S. Washington St., Clinton; featuring Amy Ladd, palliative care nurse practitioner; presented by Senior Education Ministries Inc.; lunch provided by Cannon Inn; information, 812-917-4970 or loriaplin@gmail.com.
Vigo County
• Free laundry services, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suds on Third, 1103 N. Third St.; hosted by Manna from Seven; information, 812-243-4241.
• Bingo, today and Friday, Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291, 823 Poplar St.; quickies bingo 5:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7.
