Vigo County
• Samaritan Food Pantry open, 1:30 to 3 p.m., rectory front porch, St. Joseph University Parish, 113 S. Fifth St.; details, 812-232-7011.
CLERMONT, Fla. - Alan L. Hippleheuser, 59 years old, passed away at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, Fla., on Sept. 2, 2021, from COVID-19. Alan was a nurse practitioner having graduated from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology as a chemical engineer in 1984. He is survived by his father, Ro…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: Dorsett Automotive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.