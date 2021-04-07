Parke County
• Strengthening Families Program; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, and Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 29; parents and ages 10-14, Rockville First Baptist Church, 1250 S. U.S. 41; recognize importance of families, encourage communication, prevent violence; presented by Purdue Extension; registration, 765-569-3176 or wrigh509@purdue.edu, or 765-492-5330 or lbouslog@purdue.edu.
Vigo County
• Salvation Army food pantry open, 1 to 2 p.m., 234 S. Eighth St.; must be registered with Salvation Army, have referral number, bring ID; information, 812-235-0436.
• Bingo, early bird 6:30 p.m., regular bingo 7 p.m., Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009, 3708 Wabash Ave.; supports local charities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.