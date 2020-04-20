Vigo County
• Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Banquet Room, The Meadows shopping center, 25th Street and Ohio Boulevard; presented by American Red Cross.
ROSEDALE [mdash] ROSEDALE-Kazuko Vandivier, 82, of Rosedale, Ind., passed away at 7:40 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker. She was born December 29, 1937 in the Mariana Islands. Her husband of 57 years, Murrell Wayne Vandivier whom she married June 29, 1962 pre…
Rose May Acrea, 103, of Avon, Ind., and formerly of Terre Haute, passed away Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at The Hearth at Prestwick in Avon. She was born October 26, 1916 in Terre Haute to Fredrick Monts and Nellie Brown Monts. Her husband, Lester H. Acrea, preceded her in death in 199…
